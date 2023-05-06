Charming 3 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom home in Josephs Claim in Gibsonville. Features large open living room that leads into dining room. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Sunroom/office on main. Upstairs large master suite with full bath attached with dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Wonderful fenced backyard with hot tub to remain. Single car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to see this one! Great location just minutes from downtown Gibsonville.