Charming 3 Bedroom/2.1 Bathroom home in Josephs Claim in Gibsonville. Features large open living room that leads into dining room. Great kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Sunroom/office on main. Upstairs large master suite with full bath attached with dual vanities, and large walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs. Wonderful fenced backyard with hot tub to remain. Single car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to see this one! Great location just minutes from downtown Gibsonville.
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $300,000
