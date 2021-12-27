3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $307,777

Impress your guests with stone exterior, large windows, & 1 level open floorpan with NO STEPS. 1 of the larger homes in Abbey Glen with 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms, sunroom, & 2 car garage. Granite counter tops, tile backsplash & stainless appliances. Patio is fenced in. Interior lot with green space & only feet from pool & club house. Super convenient, very close to pizzeria, hair salon, nail studio, & car wash. 2 miles Target & Walmart - 3 hours N Myrtle Beach & 3 hours to Beech Mountain. Gibsonville is suburb of Burlington & close to Elon University with quick I-85 access. Homeowners Website: "Abbey Glen offers a unique carefree style of living featuring highly attractive quality homes, clubhouse and pool located in an area of great natural beauty. We are nestled between Greensboro & Burlington at the juncture of Alamance and Guilford Counties. As our residents will attest, we are truly a community—a community of friendly and caring neighbors."