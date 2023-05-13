Welcome Home! The bright entry into your new home greets you with a pop of color and an open floor plan - great for entertaining or keeping an eye on your guests while preparing dinner in the kitchen. Well appointed light fixtures and a carefully designed kitchen add a nice touch! With thoughtful elements such as a drop zone, bar seating AND even a flex room off of the kitchen for studying or unwinding from a long day - the first floor is sure to keep you comfy! Upstairs, you are met with a inviting loft space, your primary suite and two additional bedrooms. Each room carefully and uniquely designed! The weather is warming up just in time for you to enjoy the fenced backyard for your next barbecue! Come see for yourself!