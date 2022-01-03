 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000

Truly a lovely home w/ numerous value-added features: enjoy a spacious primary suite on main level w/ large bath & closet. 2-Car Attached garage + HUGE detached 2-car garage (4 total garage bays). The detached garage also offers a 509 SF Heated & Cooled Bonus room above. Professionally landscaped yard w/ pergola feature on deck. Very nice concrete driveway layout w/ circle feature. Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, updated kitchen, vaulted ceiling in LR. Tankless HTWTR. Sealed Crawl Space w/ Dehumidifier. Overall an extremely well-taken-care-of home. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood, convenient to area shopping, Elon University, & I85-40 Exits. Solar panels do not work, but can be removed w/ acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert