Truly a lovely home w/ numerous value-added features: enjoy a spacious primary suite on main level w/ large bath & closet. 2-Car Attached garage + HUGE detached 2-car garage (4 total garage bays). The detached garage also offers a 509 SF Heated & Cooled Bonus room above. Professionally landscaped yard w/ pergola feature on deck. Very nice concrete driveway layout w/ circle feature. Gleaming hardwoods throughout main level, updated kitchen, vaulted ceiling in LR. Tankless HTWTR. Sealed Crawl Space w/ Dehumidifier. Overall an extremely well-taken-care-of home. Located in a quiet, established neighborhood, convenient to area shopping, Elon University, & I85-40 Exits. Solar panels do not work, but can be removed w/ acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guilford County health leaders weigh in on 2021 and its hope, and heartache, in the fight against COVID-19
Health care leaders found themselves frequently pivoting to address new developments in the battle against the coronavirus.
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.
To find a COVID-19 testing spot near you, go to https://bit.ly/3mGocsB
Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
The more contagious omicron variant is partially to blame, although ramped up testing due to the holidays may also be helping to fuel the increase, according to NCDHHS spokesperson Summer Tonizzo.
The sale of 6 acres of farmland on Dunstan Road will help the United Holy Church of America Inc. with a goal of providing affordable housing — another much-needed community staple, according to a housing report by the city of Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — A return to form.
Expect further development at the megasite while uncertainty remains about the ACC moving from Greensboro. And new leadership starts with UNCG's new athletics director and Greensboro's new city manager. See what else is on tap for 2022.
The crash occurred at Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard, police said.