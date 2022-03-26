 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $345,000

Location Location approximately 5 minutes to Elon University! Elon & Western Schools . also just minutes to Interstate 40 Move in ready luxury townhome in the Savannah Glen Community. Equipped with community pool. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,788 sq. ft. Newly built in 2020 Kitchen is equipped with matching Whirlpool appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. 42" Café Kitchen Cabinets with Crown Molding Hardwood floors throughout main level, Stunning two story entry. Fenced private back yard area, come see this move in ready luxury townhome today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert