3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $345,000

Location Location approximately 5 minutes to Elon University! Elon & Western Schools . also just minutes to Interstate 40 Move in ready luxury townhome in the Savannah Glen Community. Equipped with community pool. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,788 sq. ft. Newly built in 2020 Kitchen is equipped with matching Whirlpool appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. 42" Café Kitchen Cabinets with Crown Molding Hardwood floors throughout main level, Stunning two story entry. Fenced private back yard area, come see this move in ready luxury townhome today!