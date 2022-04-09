3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $350,000

FANTASTIC 2039 sq ft TOWNHOME in Savannah Glen. Built in 2019 boasting custom features- heavy moldings, bullnose corners, 9' ceilings, great storage and landscape lighting. SPACIOUS END UNIT offering 3 bedrooms, 3 bath on 2 levels. Bright entry with wainscoting and luxury vinyl tile. OPEN kitchen, dining and family with lots of windows providing great natural light. Kitchen boasts black/stainless appliances, rich wood cabinets and pantry. Family offers gaslog fireplace & access to patio. PRIVATE Master suite has gorgeous trey ceiling with heavy molding, luxury in-suite bath and generous walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 on front of home. Full bath and laundry closet complete main. Level 2 has huge Bedroom 3 with 5 sunny windows, & access to floored attic storage. Office provides skylight and room for multiple desks, computers, chairs, etc. Additional attic storage closet and full bath. Privacy fence and patio on rear are perfect for relaxing, cookouts, or sunbathing. MOVE IN READY! MUST SEE!