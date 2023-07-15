This all brick end-unit townhome is nestled in the highly sought after Savannah Glen community. Be greeted by lovely landscaping. Entering the private side entrance, walk through the foyer into a fabulous freshly painted home into an open concept space that begins with a gallery style kitchen with granite countertops, a raised bar top, SS appliances, and café cabinets. In the living/dining area you'll find hardwood floors throughout, plantation shutters, and a gas log fireplace. The private fenced in patio is just off the living area. Next is the primary bedroom which has beautiful trey ceilings. Adjoined is the bathroom with a double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Main level also has another bedroom and full bath. Upstairs has a large bonus room that is complete with plantation shutters, and lots of extra walk-in storage. There is a third bedroom, along with a full bath. Includes 2 car garage, a community pool, nearby shopping and medical facilities, and a dog park close by.