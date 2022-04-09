 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $350,000

Call SANDY SPARKS 336-263-6325. 2039sq' Savannah Glen TOWNHOME. Hvy molding/bullnose corners/9' ceilings/storage & landscape lighting. SPACIOUS END UNIT w 3BRs/3 bath on 2 levels. Entry w wainscoting & LVT. OPEN kitchen, dining & family- lots of natl light. Kitchen w black/SS appls, wd cabs & pantry. FP & door to patio in family. Msuite w trey ceiling/hvy molding/LUX in-suite bath & WIC. BR2/Full bath/laundry closet on main. BR3 w 5 Ws. Office w skylight, full bath. Rear patio & fence. MUST SEE!

