3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $350,000

Don't miss this gorgeous 3300+ square foot 3 bedroom/ 3 bath home on a quiet .98 acre corner lot in Gibsonville. A huge 16x17 ft deck is complete with a ceiling fan to keep you cool while relaxing and grilling and has a ramp for handicap access. New gutters and gutter protection added in 2020. Septic system percs for 3 bedrooms and was pumped in 2020. First floor cooling unit still has warranty. Roof was replaced in 2020. Spacious second floor was finished/permitted as flex space-can be used for storage, office, or entertaining and has a full bathroom. Wired for portable generator. 14x20 storage building and security system will also convey.

