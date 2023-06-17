You are going to love this beautiful two story. Do you love to cook and entertain? You’re going to love the open Layout and double oven. Cozy upby the stone fireplace. Watch the kiddos play in the private backyard. Head upstairs and find three spacious bedrooms. Large master suite with separate tuband shower. Loft makes the perfect game room or office. No HOA fees. This beautiful, three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in desirable Stone Ridge hits themarket on Friday
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $355,000
