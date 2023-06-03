Incredible 2020 built home sitting on a gorgeous 2 acre lot, all bedroom son main and large bonus room upstairs. Quiet country living with loads of bells and whistles! Open floor plan with kitchen, family room & dining area, split bedroom house design, multiple sitting or entertaining areas with vaulted ceilings. Primary bath has huge custom walk in shower & tankless water heater for endless hot water! Laundry room with working sink, major part of lot fenced in, 2 car garage with additional paved parking spaces and just steps from 374 acre Northeast Park with other parks and produce farms nearby. Sit on your front porch and enjoy your morning coffee or evening beverage in the peace and quiet.