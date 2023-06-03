You are going to love this beautiful two story. Do you love to cook and entertain? You’re going to love the open Layout and double oven. Cozy up by the stone fireplace. Watch the kiddos play in the private backyard. Head upstairs and find three spacious bedrooms. Large master suite with separate tub and shower. Loft makes the perfect game room or office. No HOA fees. This beautiful, three bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in desirable Stone Ridge hits the market on Friday!
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $365,000
