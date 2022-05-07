3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $398,613

This one-story luxury town home has a vaulted ceiling in the living room, and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has plentiful storage with 42' cabinets and a large island, which is also open to the breakfast area which leads outside to the tranquil covered porch. The owners suite bath is built with a separate shower and garden tub. The second bedroom is situated on the other side of the home and is next to the second full bathroom, and 3rd bedroom. Anticipated completion Spring 2022. *Pictures are similar to what is being built*