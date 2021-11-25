 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $52,500

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $52,500

3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $52,500

Calling all INVESTORS!! Just in time to flip this one for the NEW YEAR!! Start your 2022 with a BANG! Grab this property and flip it to begin the new year with revenue IN YOUR POCKET!! Vacant! Roof and windows will need replacing. Being sold AS IS-buyer to verify all systems. CASH ONLY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert