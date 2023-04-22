This gorgeous custom modern farmhouse home is nestled on 6.5 acres. Over 2200 sf of pure beauty! Not a detail missed. Split bedroom floor plan with open kitchen, living and dining. Beautiful front wood door, luxury vinyl plank throughout main living area and primary bedroom, vaulted ceiling with beam accent. Large pantry, kitchen island with a pop of color, granite countertops, black SS appliances. Primary suite with tray ceiling, large bathroom with dual vanity, water closet, soaking tub, XL tile shower, linen closet and huge walk in closet. Check out the tile in the bathrooms and laundry room!! Bonus room above the garage. Amazing covered deck on the back of the home and a fenced in yard. 3 stall barn with tack room and around 2 acres of pasture.
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $595,000
