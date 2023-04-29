Jaw dropping custom home on 10 ACRES! Such a thoughtful design with luxury finishes including BOSCH and marble. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 baths is stunning. Tall ceilings & an open floor plan makes this home perfect for modern living. Entertaining will be a dream gathered around your 10ft marble island. The owners suite & master bath are simply beautiful. Other bedrooms are bright an airy and the laundry room will make you want to finally do laundry :) They really thought of everything including a custom chicken mansion! No HOA dues. Unfinished attic with potential to double your square footage. Perc for 4 bedroom! Sip tea or wine on YOUR beautiful deck overlooking YOUR LAND! Make this your Farm House
3 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $685,000
