Homesite 10 -- **Schedule your appointment today to see the incredible BRISTOL FLOORPLAN in Quarry Hills!** This 2,388 sq.ft./3BR/3BA home provides main level living & entertaining space. The LARGE kitchen island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family & guests. Features included with this luxurious home are beautiful 42" inch kitchen cabinets, granite/quartz kitchen countertops, engineered wood floors, and 9-foot ceilings downstairs, main floor living, flex room, main level laundry room & huge loft that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, granite/quartz double sink vanity with large walk in closet & separate water closet. Quarry Hills is located 4 mins from I-85/I-40 & provides maintenance free living (Lawn Maintenance Included)! SMART HOME package included! Home must be Primary Residence. (Pictures Representational)
3 Bedroom Home in Graham - $397,675
