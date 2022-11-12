 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Graham - $399,990

3 Bedroom Home in Graham - $399,990

October Incentives Clifton plan features primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level and loft upstairs. Open kitchen oversized island and large pantry. Features included 42" cabinets, quartz countertops and 9ft. ceilings. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as 2 large walk-in closets (Photos Representative) No investors

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert