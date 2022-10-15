3 Bedroom Home in Graham - $419,990

Homesite 71 -- **Schedule your appointment to see the CLIFTON FLOORPLAN!** HOMES are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE! This 2,529 sq.ft./3BR/3BA home provides main level living & entertaining space. The LARGE kitchen island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family & guests. Features included with this luxurious home are beautiful 42" inch kitchen cabinets, granite/quartz kitchen countertops, engineered wood floors, and 9-foot ceilings downstairs, main floor living, flex room, main level laundry room & huge loft that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, granite/quartz double sink vanity w/ 2 large walk in closets & separate water closet. Quarry Hills is located 4 mins from I-85/I-40 & provides maintenance free living (Lawn Maintenance Included)! SMART HOME package included! OFFERING UP TO $10,000 IN CLOSING COSTS WITH THE USE OF OUR PREFERRED LENDER & CLOSING ATTORNEY. Home must be Primary Residence. INTERIOR PACKAGE 2 (Pictures Representational)