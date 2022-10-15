October Incentives Clifton plan features primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level and loft upstairs. Open kitchen oversized island and large pantry. Features included 42" cabinets, quartz countertops and 9ft. ceilings. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as 2 large walk-in closets (Photos Representative) No investors
3 Bedroom Home in Graham - $419,990
