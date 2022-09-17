 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

Exciting new luxury townhome development in desirable Irving Park area! Many options are available including finishing basement space and upgraded appliance packages. Base price includes hardwoods on the main level, all solid surface countertops, tile in all full baths, rough-in for elevators in all units (additional $40k to base price to install elevator), rear entry garages, & paver patio outdoor living areas. Incredible quality construction and finishes by local builder Collins & Galyon! Exclusive development with only 5 units! All pricing subject to changes.

