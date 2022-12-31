3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

One level living NEW CONSTRUCTION home to be completed by early 2023! First 2 pictures are of this property, the rest are of a previously built home with similar square footage and finishes. 2 homes available side by side (3908 & 3910). Check out this spacious 3 bedroom ranch style home complete w/2 full baths, plenty of storage space throughout, neutral colors, 1 car garage, & a front and back porch! Great features include: 30 year architectural shingles, marble laminate countertop, LVP flooring & open floor plan concept in the living room & dining room! The kitchen includes a large kitchen island with plenty of cabinet space! Other great features include 9 ft ceilings throughout, carpet in all bedrooms, & walk-in closet in master bedroom! This builder paid attention to detail with crown molding, Cambrian interior doors, & more! Call listing agent for more information! Click link below for a virtual showing of a similar finished property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=puaGUnW8Xoo