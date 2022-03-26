 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

PICTURE IS FOR RENDERING PURPOSES ONLY. Exterior color will not be white. Super new construction opportunity on Juliet Place in convenient Greensboro location. 3 bedroom/2 full baths. Primary bedroom on main level. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room. Laminate style wood flooring on main level,. Cute front porch. Lots of windows give way to great lighting. Large kitchen with eat-in dining. Vinyl siding. Nice deck perfect for entertaining. White cabinetry throughout. 9 ft ceilings on the main level. Call agent for details on completion.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert