3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

PICTURE IS FOR RENDERING PURPOSES ONLY. Exterior color will not be white. Super new construction opportunity on Juliet Place in convenient Greensboro location. 3 bedroom/2 full baths. Primary bedroom on main level. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room. Laminate style wood flooring on main level,. Cute front porch. Lots of windows give way to great lighting. Large kitchen with eat-in dining. Vinyl siding. Nice deck perfect for entertaining. White cabinetry throughout. 9 ft ceilings on the main level. Call agent for details on completion.