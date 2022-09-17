 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

New construction to be complete in October. Great floorplan 3bdroom/2bath with primary bedroom on main level. 9 ft ceilings and lots of windows provide great lighting throughout. Cute front porch perfect for a little table and chairs. Deck. Laminate style wood flooring in living room. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room.

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

