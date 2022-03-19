 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

Picture is for rendering purposes only. Hard to find new construction starting on this adorable 3 bedroom/2 bath home in a convenient location. Primary bedroom on main level. 9 ft. ceilings on main level with lots of windows give way to great lighting. White cabinets throughout. Nice deck great for entertaining. Easy to maintain vinyl siding with a cute front porch. Laminate style wood flooring on main level. Neutral carpet in bedrooms. Close to shopping and Hwy 85. Call agent with questions or for more details.

