3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Greensboro! FRONT PICTURE is for rendering purposes only. 3 bedroom/2 full baths. Primary bedroom on the main level. 9 foot ceilings and lots of windows give way to great lighting throughout. Eat-in kitchen. White cabinetry throughout. Laminate wood style flooring in living area. Neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Adorable front porch and deck. Walk-in attic with good storage, Laundry room. Call agent for more details.