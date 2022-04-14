 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,200

Recently updated home with new appliances. Luxury vinyl tile floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen & cabinets. Washer/dryer included. Fenced Patio. Convenient location. Available now for move in.

