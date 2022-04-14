Recently updated home with new appliances. Luxury vinyl tile floors throughout. Beautiful kitchen & cabinets. Washer/dryer included. Fenced Patio. Convenient location. Available now for move in.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,200
A 39-year-old Greensboro woman was arrested Thursday and charged with aiding and abetting.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
GREENSBORO — Dr. Steve Daub was headed to Hungary with his medical bag to help Ukrainian refugees crossing the border.
Details of the president's visit have yet to be announced, but the White House said earlier today that he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country's infrastructure and create more jobs.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.
Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro was found shot after officers responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to 2006 Randleman Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release.
Three cast members of the hit musical discussed their plans while in town and their thoughts on "Hamilton" during interviews Friday at Greensboro's Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
After 33 days in the hospital, the councilwoman says her doctor calls her "the miracle lady."
A 3-year-old was killed Sunday, April 10, after being swept over the top of Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the highest waterfall east of …