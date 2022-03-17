 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,400

Lovely 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home with hardwoods on first floor. Kitchen appliances included, large pantry. Exterior storage closet, patio inside a privacy fence. 2nd floor features primary bedroom with bath and 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Laundry room on second floor. Move in ready. Great location near Harris Teeter and restaurants, close to Battleground and minutes to downtown. Available now Call 336-209-5987 ex 5 to schedule an appointment.

