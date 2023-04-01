Excellent access to Greensboro, Burlington and Whitsett! Almost new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home now available off McKnight Mill Rd. Beautiful stone countertops and stainless appliances in the modern kitchen. Natural light throughout out the livingroom. The primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and plenty of closet space. The two guest bathrooms share a guest bathroom. Attached. car garage is a bonus! NO PETS and NO SMOKING! Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,675
