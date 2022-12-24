3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,680

FREE ONE MONTH if you sign an 18-21 month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! Option to have one time concession or applied evenly throughout lease term. NEW NEW NEW HOME - Beautiful 1800sf Greensboro home ready for rent. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage! Updated kitchen with cabinets galore, stone countertops and dishwasher! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The primary offers vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space, and ensuite bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share bath upstairs. Close to shopping, food, and entertainment! Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.