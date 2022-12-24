 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Greensboro News & Record is partnering with Guilford Technical Community College who is sponsoring 1,250 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,680

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,680

FREE ONE MONTH if you sign an 18-21 month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! Option to have one time concession or applied evenly throughout lease term. NEW NEW NEW HOME - Beautiful 1800sf Greensboro home ready for rent. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage! Updated kitchen with cabinets galore, stone countertops and dishwasher! All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. The primary offers vaulted ceilings, tons of closet space, and ensuite bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share bath upstairs. Close to shopping, food, and entertainment! Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert