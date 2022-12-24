3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,680

LEASING SPECIAL-FREE ONE MONTH if you sign an 18-21 month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! Option to have one time concession or applied evenly throughout lease term. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has attached 2 car garage. Dining is open to kitchen with cabinets galore and elegant stone countertops. All bedrooms are upstairs. The primary bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, plenty of closet space, and relaxing ensuite bathroom. The two guest bedrooms share bath upstairs. Laundry hook-ups! Refrigerator and dishwasher included too! Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.