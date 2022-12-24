 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,710

LEASING SPECIAL! HALF OFF if you sign a 13+ month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! *Option to have one-time concession or applied over the lease term.Two story NEW home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in GREENSBORO. Over 1900sf of living space and a SPECTACULAR kitchen featuring storage galore, stone countertops and NEW kitchen appliances included. Main level has a 1/2 bath. All bedrooms and guest bathroom are upstairs. The primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling, recessed lights and ensuite bathroom. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.

