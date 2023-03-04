This home is move in ready and waiting for YOU! With 3 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This home has a Great open Floor plan with Beautiful large kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Enjoy the large primary bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are sizeable and Loft upstairs is great for relaxing. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.