3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,790

BRAND NEW HOME - Beautiful new build in McKnight Mill community offering 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. This one wont last long! Make this yours today! Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/pet/mo rent. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.