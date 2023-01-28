Price improvement! Welcome to your next Greensboro home! This 1800sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is now available off McKnight Mill Rd, close to 785 and US-29. Two story home with an attached 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, storage, plus the dishwasher and refrigerator are included! Primary bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,825
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may surprise few that lawyers are the unhappiest people on the planet, at least when it comes to their jobs. This is according to lawyers t…
Scientists are weighing in on what it might mean.
The final three miles of the Greensboro Urban Loop opened today.
GREENSBORO — An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon after being shot while sleeping in her bed.
Rumors had been circulating for a few years that this day was coming, but it came as a shock none-the-less to many of the Reidsville faithful …
A pickup truck driver was fatally injured Thursday when his left rear dual wheels came off and the truck flipped on Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court at 4:58 a.m.
GREENSBORO (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon.
Local firefighters called on any and every firefighter from Rockingham County to come to their aid.
A Truist branch bank was robbed Monday morning in southern Greensboro.