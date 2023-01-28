3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,825

PRICE DROP! Welcome home! Ample space in this 1800 sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home available off McKnight Mill Rd, close to 785 and US-29. Two stories and attached 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, storage, plus dishwasher and refrigerator are included! Primary bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathroom. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.