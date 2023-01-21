3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,885

Price improvement! Welcome to your next Greensboro home! This 1800sf, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is now available off McKnight Mill Rd, close to 785 and US-29. Two story home with an attached 2 car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stone countertops, storage, plus the dishwasher and refrigerator are included! Primary bedroom offers vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bathroom. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.