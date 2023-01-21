3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,935

Beautiful new build in McKnight Mill community offering 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths. The kitchen features a huge island, with stone countertops and storage galore. Open floorpan on the main makes entertaining breeze. Upstairs, you will find all bedrooms and the guest bathroom. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and large closet. Attached 2 car garage! Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/pet/mo rent. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.