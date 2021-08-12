 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $100,000

Perfect opportunity for investors! Great property and location for the price. Convenient to all of Downtown Greensboro. Zoned HI and has so much potential! Offices and other businesses nearby. Most recently used as a residential rental. Schedule your appointment today! Sold as-is where is. Buyers to verify condition of all systems. See agent only remarks.

