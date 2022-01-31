 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $110,000

Investors - come see this 3 bedroom home that is currently rented. Painted last year, HVAC only 2 years old, roof approximately 10 years, new flooring, appliances and bath fixtures. Showings are available all day Saturday. Rental agreement in place through September.

