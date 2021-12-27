 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $115,000

Multi offers,, best and final due by Monday 12/27 @ 12 noon. This 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for an investor to buy and hold or flip for profit! Priced to reflect the need for repairs. Previously a rental and seller makes no rep. Cash offers preferred due to condition of home and need for repair. Estate home and all belongings will remain in the home and to be removed at the buyers expense. Seller will not turn on utilities. Sold completely AS -IS. Buyer to verify all information and systems.

