3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $120,000

*Calling for highest and best offers by Monday 2/7 at 12pm!* Check out this beautiful and homey end unit. The home has a wood-burning fireplace in the living room which has never been used by the seller and a great patio with NEW privacy fence and storage area. Home being sold as-is. Agents please read the agent only remarks.

