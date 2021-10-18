 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $128,900

Charming brick home with a large back yard. Perfect for investors or first time home buyers. Tenant currently occupies the home. Owner is providing $8,500 allowance for renovations. SOLD AS IS - 24hr Notice for all showings

