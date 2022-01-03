 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $129,000

Well-maintained ranch near Downtown Greensboro! Enjoy the open concept eat-in kitchen and great pantry space. Relax on the covered front porch after a long day. Primary bathroom features walk-in shower. New vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and bathrooms! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer remain!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert