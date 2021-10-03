3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $135,000

***Multiple offers received and seller is calling for highest and best no later than 8pm on Thursday 9/16.*** Attention investors, this home and adjoining parcel (MLS # 1041888) are full of opportunity and potential!! Inviting home in the country on tree lined road with almost a acre of land including vacant lot to the left. Home has had some updates and features a large LR, spacious eat in kitchen and all appliances will remain. Long lot that stretches from Watkins Point Grove to Flora Vista Rd. This home is being sold as is.