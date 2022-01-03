 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $140,000

**Multiple offers....asking for all offers to be submitted by 5pm January 1st** Don't miss this one!!! ADORABLE 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bungalow with fenced in backyard for privacy!! Great opportunity for investors and first-time home buyers. Convenient to shopping, interstate, & universities (close proximity to UNCG). Home is to be sold AS-IS. Make your appointment today.

