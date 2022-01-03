 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $150,000

Adorable home with a lot of potential on a corner lot! This 3 bed, 1.5 bath split level home features hardwood floors in some rooms, bay window, breakfast bar, covered patio and a double parking driveway. Exterior features include a detached garage and covered carport. Home is in a convenient location inside of city limits and Page High school district. You don't want to miss this one!

