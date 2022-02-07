3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $152,500

Fifth floor condominium in The Hampshire with west-facing views. New paint and refinished hardwood flooring. Great room opens through living room, dining room and sunroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and an eat-in breakfast bar. Guest bath contains shower/tub combination. Large primary bedroom accesses a walk-in closet and an en-suite with separate shower. Multiple windows in corner bedroom let in lots of natural light. Third bedroom could be used as an office. Monthly HOA fees cover all utilities except phone and a host of amenities: lounge with catering kitchen, fitness center, library/card room, business center, courtyard, and pool with outdoor kitchen. Front desk coverage is provided from 7 AM to 11 PM. Located near major through fares and access to medical, businesses and entertainment.