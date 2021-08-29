 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $155,000

**BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT OF SELLER** Location, location, location! Two for the price of one! Convenient to Interstate 40 and easy access to all Gate City Blvd has to offer. This three bedroom home has a lot to offer for the first-time home buyer or investor. In addition, the lot next door (3709 Hope Ct) is being sold as a package deal making an acre of land within the city giving plenty of room for expansion. Both lots are fenced and located at end of street. Seller is willing to entertain all offers!

