3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $155,000

Seller respectively request all best offers by 2/7/2022 at 5pm. Back on the market due to buyer financing. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style modular home with many upgrades. Open kitchen area with new cabinets and granite countertops, laminate flooring throughout the majority of the home, replacement windows, 2 car carport with enclosed storage area, 10x20 wired storage building, large 10x20 rear porch for entertaining. Roof is approximately 9 years old. This home has beautiful mature landscaping including many Japanese maple trees. Schedule your appointment today!!!